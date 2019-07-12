Kansas tax collectors seize 7 convenience stores

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas tax collectors have seized and closed seven convenience stores in Salina.

The Salina Journal reports the stores had signs posted on the front doors and gas pumps on Thursday that read the property had been seized for nonpayment of taxes.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said in a statement saying agents took possession of the stores for nonpayment of retail sales taxes totaling $49,540.

Their owner has until Monday to reach a deal to pay the outstanding tax otherwise the state will permanently close the businesses.

The stores are owned by Rod Bradshaw of Salina. He could not be reached for comment.