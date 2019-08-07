Kansas teachers asking friends, celebrities for help to #ClearTheLists

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back to school can be an expensive time for both students and teachers alike. A new movement on social media called #ClearTheLists is helping turn teachers dreams for their classrooms, into reality.

Teachers across the country have made wishlists on Amazon, full of books, chairs, and supplies that don’t necessarily fit on your child’s school supply list. Then, they are posting their lists to Facebook and Twitter and asking for the help of friends, family or celebrities to help them buy the items, in turn, “clear” that list.

Christina Henke teaches first grade in Beloit, Kan. Her list on Amazon features the descriptor:

“Items on here will go to benefit 23 really great first graders in Northcentral Kansas, and of course me, their teacher! Thanks for looking! We appreciate any help!”

Celebrities like Leah Remini and the Casey Donahew Band have publicly supported the movement by donating to teachers they get requests from, and requesting help from others as well.

Henke says the movement has allowed her to connect with other teachers from across the nation and help each other out.

“It’s kind of impossible for us as teachers to buy everything we need all the time because you would essentially run out of money,” Henke said.

If you wish to help with the movement, you can look at the hashtag #ClearTheList or #ClearTheLists on social media, or you can browse the items directly on Amazon. Instead of adding them to your cart, you purchase them off the teacher’s list.

“Any teacher would be so ecstatic if they would get a package at their door from Amazon off their wishlist,” Henke said.

Henke’s list is available here.