Kansas treasurer drops Senate bid, announces race for Congress

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner announced on Twitter Wednesday that he’s now running for Congress instead of the U.S. Senate.

Suzanne and I live in Topeka and grew up in Southeast Kansas. We care deeply about the Second District, our great State, and the future of this country and that’s why I’ve decided to run for Congress. #ksleg #ks02 pic.twitter.com/Xkn7q6QFhG — JakeLaTurner (@JakeLaTurner) September 4, 2019

LaTurner will be running in Kansas’ 2nd District and running against Rep. Steve Watkins. Treasurer Jake LaTurner says Rep. Steve Watkins isn’t likely to win re-election.

LaTurner’s announcement Wednesday comes a week after former Gov. Jeff Colyer called on him to run for the eastern Kansas seat that Watkins narrowly won last year.

In response, Watkins’ campaign spokesman Bryan Piligra, issued this statement:

“The contrast could not be more clear – a life of service versus a life of self-service,” said Bryan Piligra. “Congressman Watkins is a war veteran, engineer, and conservative leader who votes in support of our President 93% of the time. Jake LaTurner is a career politician who has voted for tax increases and sides with labor unions over hard-working Kansans. Jake LaTurner’s entire career has been political ladder-climbing – and that climb ends in August.”

Second District residents deserve a solid conservative fighter they can count on. #ksleg #ks02 — JakeLaTurner (@JakeLaTurner) September 4, 2019

We must nominate a Republican that can win the general election and fight for our conservative principles.



Find out more about my campaign for Congress at https://t.co/9WBMoDE5RJ #ksleg #ks02 — JakeLaTurner (@JakeLaTurner) September 4, 2019

Watkins has faced internet rumors and speculation that he would resign but has tweeted that he is not stepping down.

LaTurner told The Associated Press that the speculation played no role in his decision. LaTurner says he worries that Democrats will win the seat if Watkins is the GOP nominee.

Watkins won by less than a percentage point last year as a political unknown.