Kansas troopers will be on the road to promote safe Thanksgiving travel

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Kansas law enforcement have teamed up to ensure safe driving this Thanksgiving holiday. The Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign means more troopers will be on the road.

The goal isn’t just to crack down on speeding. It’s to keep everyone safe while traveling for the holiday week. Kansas Highway Patrol expects travel numbers to be back to where they were before the pandemic.

With more drivers on the road, this increases the likelihood of crashes. Impaired driving is always a concern for law enforcement during Thanksgiving each year, so they are urging everyone to be smart and safe when getting behind the wheel.

If you plan to celebrate, please celebrate responsibly,” Lt. Candice Breshears, Kansas Highway Patrol, said. “Have a plan in place for a designated driver, use a ride share service. That way everybody can get home safely to their families.”

Lt. Breshears said it is recommended for people traveling this holiday to plan for more traffic. Travel early if you can and always get rid of any distractions while driving.