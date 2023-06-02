WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of the Kansas Turnpike. It happened just before noon Friday at mile marker 99.4, north of the Cassoday exit.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the crash was 26 miles south of Emporia and 27 miles north of El Dorado.

Dispatchers say one person has potentially critical injuries. As a result, the turnpike’s southbound lanes in that area are closed so that a helicopter ambulance arriving from Emporia can land. You can monitor when the road reopens by clicking here.

Two other people have what are believed to be minor injuries.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.