Kansas woman arrested in connection with shootings of Rice Co. Sheriff, Undersheriff

BARTON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman in connection with the April shootings of the Rice County Sheriff and Undersheriff.

Erin M. Baker, 27, was arrested Wednesday morning at her home in Ellinwood for interference with a law enforcement officer, aggravated child endangerment, and obstruction of apprehension.

She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

On April 29, Baker and her 7-year-old daughter were in a car with her boyfriend, David Madden, when he shot Rice Co. Undersheriff Chad Murphy.

Madden then drove them to his father’s house, where he fatally shot Thomas Madden before engaging in a standoff with officers.

He shot Sheriff Bryant Evans in the leg, then exchanged fire with officers.

The standoff ended when Madden was found dead inside his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The KBI said the charges allege Baker put her 7-year-old child in danger in continuing a relationship with David Madden, who she knew was a convicted felon who possessed a firearm, which culminated in the child being present when Madden shot the Undersheriff.

She is also accused of obstructing the investigation into the shootings of the Undersheriff and Sheriff, and the murder of Thomas Madden, by leaving the scene and not attempting to notify authorities of the crimes that occurred.