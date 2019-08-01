Kansas woman convicted of killing driver in Wyoming crash

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been convicted in the deadly crash she caused when she fell asleep while driving a tractor-trailer in Wyoming.

The Laramie Boomerang reports an Albany County jury found 48-year-old Tonya Hightower guilty Wednesday of aggravated homicide by vehicle.

Authorities say Hightower drove through a median into oncoming traffic on Interstate 80 after she fell asleep in March 2018.

Her truck collided with the car driven by 57-year-old Vidal Madera of Laramie.

Wyoming Highway Patrol says Madera suffered “extreme, fatal injuries” and was ejected from his car despite wearing a seatbelt.

Hightower told authorities after the crash that she lost control of the vehicle but didn’t know what happened.

Court documents say Hightower did not test positive for narcotics.

