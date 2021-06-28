Kansas woman killed in officer-involved shooting, pulled gun on arresting officer

PLAINVILLE (KSNT) – Medical services pronounced a Hays woman dead Sunday morning during an officer-involved shooting outside a convenience store. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death, according to a news release.

EMS pronounced 29-year-old Nicole Dechant dead on scene around 1 a.m. Sunday outside a convenience store.

The arresting officer approached Dechant on the curb outside the store, informing her of a warrant for her arrest. Dechant then pulled a gun from her bag. The arresting officer repeatedly told her to put down the gun before firing multiple times and striking Dechant.

The KBI is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting and will turn its findings over to the Rooks County Attorney for review.

