Kansas woman sentenced for neglect, murder of dependant husband

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A New Stran woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday after she was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with her husband’s death from neglect.

Carol Sue Burris, 69, was found guilty in April of one county of reckless second-degree murder and one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult.

This comes in response to the mistreatment and death of Burris’ husband, Michael Burris, from April 2016 to October 2017.

She was sentenced to 117 months (9 years) for second-degree murder and 8 months for the mistreatment of a dependent adult.