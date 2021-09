One person was killed and two were sent to the hospital when a rental truck overturned on the highway.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead after a moving truck rolled on Monday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m. Master Trooper Randall Cameron confirmed the fatality.

The crash happened on I-70 near mile marker 316.

Two others involved in the accident were sent to a Manhattan hospital.

The KHP did not identify the individual because the next of kin has not been identified.

