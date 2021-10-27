1 dead, 2 injured following train vs. truck crash northwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a woman in her 30s has died and two juveniles are critically injured after the truck the woman was driving collided with a train near Maize

The crash took place just after 3 p.m. Tuesday just north of 53rd St N. and 135th St W.

The sheriff’s office is trying to determine whether the truck hit the train or the train hit the truck.

“I can’t tell you that, I mean we’re still collecting information and evidence attached to everything. It’s such a a mangled mess right now,” said Lt. Tom Forshee, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re dealing with railroad company checking over the scene and trying to collect as much information as we can at this point.”

Nearly 1,500 gallons of diesel leaked from the engine. Hazmat was called to assist.

#WFD Rescue and HazMat companies assisting #SedgwickCounty FD1 with a vehicle vs train accident near 53rd St N and 135th St W. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 26, 2021

The sheriff’s office said the crossing had no crossing arms or lights. Instead, it just had railroad crossing markings.