1 dead, several injured following a rollover crash in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead and seven others were injured following a rollover crash Saturday.

The crash happened in the 3400 block of S. Yoder Road just before midnight.

When authorities arrived, they found a silver SUV on its top in the pasture. Two people were taken to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for their injuries. One died.

The Reno County Sheriff’s said the 31-year-old driver is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, involuntary manslaughter, and several other offenses.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Reno County EMS, District 8 Fire, and Haven EMS.