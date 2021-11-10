1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash on Kansas Highway 196 in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has now said a woman in her 40s was killed in a crash in Harvey County Wednesday. Initially, the patrol said the victim was a man. It happened just after 7 a.m. at Kansas Highway 196 and Hillside.

The patrol said a Honda Pilot traveled westbound and passed several vehicles when it struck a Hyundai Elantra heading eastbound. The driver of the Elantra was killed in the crash. The driver of the Honda, a woman, was transported to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the woman killed in the crash hasn’t been released.

Update: K-196 reopened between I-135 and East Lake Road in Harvey County after being closed by crash. #BuckleUp #SlowDown #DriveAlert pic.twitter.com/lXij3yd5Gw — SC Kansas KDOT (@SCKansasKDOT) November 10, 2021

The highway was closed for about four hours from I-135 east to East Lake Road.