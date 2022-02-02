MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — With snow and wintry conditions blowing through many parts of Kansas, a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck temporarily forced the closure of the Turnpike at 119th St. S in Mulvane.

The call came in from dispatch around 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday. So far, only one injury has been reported. Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is there working right now.

Mulvane Fire Rescue says that witnesses reported a semi-tractor pulling a trailer driving too fast for conditions. The semi then collided with a small pickup, which caused both vehicles to go off-road.

An occupant of the pickup truck was found in critical condition, pinned underneath the rear axle of the truck. He was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a Wichita hospital.

According to our meteorologists at KSN, parts of Sumner County have been reporting over four inches of snow since this morning. Mulvane Fire Rescue urges everyone to slow down and drive with due regard to the weather conditions.