Man dies in Kansas highway crash after ejecting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead after his semi-truck went off the road and crashed in Montgomery County on Monday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, on Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m. a Volvo semi-truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 166 when, for an unknown reason, the semi-truck left the road on the north side and went into the ditch. It then continued westbound, crossing over a driveway entrance before tipping over on its right side.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to KHP. Allan Reed Chism, 67, of Arkansas, died in the accident.