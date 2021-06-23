1 person critically injured in ‘walk-by’ shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA (KSNT) – One person is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning.

Wichita police said a 20-year-old man was shot in a car at 5300 E. Countryside in the city of Wichita.

Police described the incident as a “walk-by shooting.” They said the victim was alone in a car when someone walked up to the car and opened fire.

A witness, a roommate of the victim, was standing outside of the car at the time of the incident and was not injured.

Police say the shooting was not random. Neighbors say they heard multiple shots as other cars nearby were hit.