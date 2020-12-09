1 person dead after truck falls from K-7 onto K-10, lanes closed

LENEXA, Kan. — A person is dead and K-10 Highway is closed both ways this morning after a truck fell from above and smashed onto the roadway.

Johnson County MED-ACT confirmed to FOX4 that a truck was traveling along K-7 around 5 a.m. when it flipped off of the overpass onto K-10 below. The truck then burst into flames, filling the area with smoke.

Both east and westbound lanes are closed. Westbound traffic is diverted onto Woodland Avenue. Eastbound traffic is going to K-7.

The person was driving a FedEx truck. There is a facility not far off of 83rd and K-7.

K-7 remains open in both directions, though there are responders on either side of the bridge.

FOX4 has a crew on scene working to find out more information. This story will be updated.

