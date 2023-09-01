LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders rushed to an EMS call at the Red Barn Truck Wash in Liberal just before 9 a.m. Friday. The Liberal Police Department said three employees were unconscious in a tanker trailer.

According to police, it appears one of the Red Barn workers became unconscious while cleaning inside the tanker, which was dirty after hauling sludge from a hog farm. Two other workers went in to help the man.

A worker in a different washing bay heard shouts and went to get help. When help arrived, all three workers were unconscious in the tanker.

Rescuers put on protective gear and got the victims out. EMS took them to Southwest Medical Center.

One of the men died. One was transported to Wichita. The third was admitted to the hospital in Liberal. Names, ages and hometowns have not been released yet.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will investigate the incident.

Red Barn posted a message about the incident on social media.

We are incredibly saddened by the event that happened this morning. We know many are wondering what happened or why, while we don’t have an answer at the moment, we are taking every precaution to make sure this will never happen again. We are praying for our employees & their families!” Red Barn Truck Wash and Service Center

The first responders were the Liberal Police Department, Liberal Fire, Seward County Fire, Seward County Sheriff’s Office, and Seward County EMS.