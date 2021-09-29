1,000 arrests, $3 million in drugs seized during Operation Triple Beam in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is hosting a news conference at 8:15 a.m. to discuss the successes of a recent collaborative effort to reduce violent crime in Wichita titled “Operation Triple Beam.”

According to a news release, the efforts ended with over 1,000 arrests, the seizure of more than 200 guns, $200,000 in cash, and $3 million in illegal narcotics.

The operation was held from July through September. As a result, the department said it helped decrease violent crime in the city.

The operation was an effort between the U.S. Marshals Service, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kansas Department of Corrections, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Drug Enforcement Agency, Alcohol Tobacco Firearms, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office.