Investigators say Topeka sex offender acted as doctor to escape mental hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a dangerous sex offender who escaped June 30 from a state mental hospital in Kansas.

John Freeman Colt is a lifetime registered sex offender in Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. A Shawnee County judge convicted Colt of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary in 2001 against a woman of unspecified age in Topeka.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Colt walked out of Larned State Hospital around 7:09 a.m., on June 30, and was last seen around 11:10 a.m. the same day walking north from the Kwik Shop on Broadway in Larned. The department warned the public that Colt should be considered dangerous.

Investigators believe Colt planned his escape several months in advance, obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. The morning of his escape he shaved off his long hair and beard. Colt put blankets under his bed covers making it appear he was still in bed sleeping.

Colt was then able to convince a new staff worker (that he targeted) that he was in fact a new doctor and needed help finding his way out. Posing as a doctor, Colt was able to make his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates.

“John Colt presents a clear threat to the community every day he is not in custody,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller. “He has been deemed a sexual predator, and the U.S. Marshals consider his escape a major case and are devoting all available resources to his capture.”

Colt is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He should be considered dangerous.