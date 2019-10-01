11 earthquakes recorded in northern Kansas county during weekend

RANDALL, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Geological Survey reports 11 earthquakes were recorded in a northern Kansas county during the weekend.

The agency’s data shows the cluster of quakes struck north and east of Randall in Jewell County on Saturday and Sunday. Four of the earthquakes had a magnitude of at least 3.0.

The Wichita Eagle reports the first quakes were recorded with a 3.3 magnitude about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, with another quake about a minute later. The others were reported early Sunday. The strongest quake had a 3.5 magnitude.

The Geological Survey says three earthquakes were reported in Reno County Saturday and one was recorded in Osborne County. The strongest magnitude was 2.9.

The Kansas Corporation Commission is investigating a cluster of earthquakes in Reno County about a month ago. The investigation is focusing on the underground disposal of oilfield waste.