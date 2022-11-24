TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.

KSNT compiled the following list with help from travelks.com to give you the details on some of the most holly-jolly parades in Kansas. See below to find one near you.

JCACC Christmas Parade

Dubbed “A Classic Christmas” parade, this will be centered in downtown Junction City. The parade will travel east on West 6th street to North Washington Street before heading up to West 8th Street. The parade will be on Friday, Nov. 25 and is free to the public.

Emporia Community Christmas Parade

Held on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m., the 44th annual parade begins in downtown Emporia at Commercial St. and E. 6th Ave. The parade is expected to feature numerous Christmas-themed floats.

Miracle on Kansas Avenue

Coming soon to the capital city is the 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade. Lighted holiday-themed floats will roll through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. starting from 5th St. and Kansas Ave.

Downtown Lawrence Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade

Presented by Downtown Lawrence, Inc., this parade features dozens of horses and wagons covered in garlands and bells to celebrate the Christmas season. Known as one of the largest parades in the nation made up exclusively of authentic horse-drawn carriages, it is sure to put you in the mood for the holidays.

The parade will travel seven miles through downtown Lawrence starting at the Douglas COunty Fairgrounds. It will move north on Harper Street to East 15th Street and continue westward to New Jersey Street. The parade will then move north until 7th Street where it will turn west before continuing south down Massachussetts Street. The parade will then follow 15th Street east back to Harper Street to where it started.

The parade will be on Dec. 3 and start at 11 a.m. To find more information on the parade, click here.

Parade of Lights & Chili Cook Off

Recognized as a cherished annual holiday tradition in Dodge City, this parade and chili cook-off is a staple of the Christmas season. The parade is free to the public and starts on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. It begins at Dodge City Main Street 101 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

The Chili Cook-Off begins at 4 p.m. the same day at the Boot Hill Museum with sampling beginning at 4:30 p.m. Santa will be present for photo opportunities. A tree lighting ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m.

Evening of Lights Christmas Parade

Presented by the Garnett Area Chamber of Commerce, this annual parade is held on the last Saturday in November in Garnett. The parade is accompanied by the Downtown Lighting Ceremony and Small Business Saturday.

The parade is open to the public and takes place on Nov. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The parade starts at 4th Ave. and Oak St. Town Square.

Snowflake Parade

Open to all, the Snowflake Parade in Lindsborg invites everyone to participate simply by walking along with the parade once it begins at 320 N. Main Street at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3. The parade follows Main St. from Saline St. to Grant St.

Also in town for the parade will be the annual Artists Studio Open House event. This gives guests the opportunity to see what local artists are working on in their studios and gives people a chance to visit local art galleries and museums.

Christmas Light Parade

Christmas is coming to the Oasis of the Plains. From Dec. 2-4 in Colby, visitors and local residents can enjoy a weekend of Christmas fun beginning with the Denver Mile High Orchestra’s concert on Friday. Saturday will see the Christmas Marketplace open with numerous vendors to help you get your shopping done for the holidays. The Christmas Light Parade begins in Downtown Colby at 5 p.m.

Pittsburg Christmas Parade

For 43 years running, Pittsburg has held its annual Christmas Parade. Scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. in Old Town Pittsburg at 401 N. Broadway St., the parade features Peppermint Playland and numerous local elected officials from the community.

Coffeyville Christmas Parade

Coming to Coffeyville on Friday, Dec. 2, this parade will start at 6 p.m. in the downtown area. The parade will be followed by the opening of the market where local artisans and vendors will display their wares. A bake-off competition and carriage rides will also be available the weekend immediately following the parade.

Home for the Holidays Festival, Parade & Trail of Lights

Found in Great Bend, this parade is just one of many festive events set at the end of November such as the Cookie Contest, Craft Fair, Dogs Day Out and more. Activities such as horse-drawn rides and ice skating will also be available. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and moves down Main St.

Festival of Lights & Lighted Christmas Parade

Held in Yates Center, their holiday festival will feature carriage rides, Santa and Grinch photos, Main Street Dance Company Recital and the parade around the Historic Town Square. The parade will start on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at 110 N. Main St.