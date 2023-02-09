TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dozen communities in Kansas are slated to receive federal funds to help improve road safety.

The Office of the Governor announced that a total of $5 million in federal dollars will be distributed among 12 Kansas communities through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. This program aims to create local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. State funding through the new Kansas SS4A Match pilot program will contribute to the local match as required of grant recipients.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) sent 22 letters of support for the first round of applications to the program on behalf of Kansas communities applying for SS4A funds, according to the Office of the Governor. The projects awarded within the Sunflower State are for “action plan grants” to help communities that do not currently have a roadway safety plan in place.

“Local commitment and regional collaboration were instrumental in bringing Safe Streets and Roads for All funds to Kansas,” Calvin Reed, Acting Secretary of Transportation, said. “KDOT’s help with local matching funds is indicative of the importance the agency places on safety and our long-term goal of reaching zero roadway fatalities.”

KDOT agreed to contribute anywhere from 10% to 20% of the total match requirement to encourage participation in the program, according to the Office of the Governor. To receive 20%, an agency had to represent a rural area of the state and apply for a multijurisdictional planning effort to encourage regional collaboration. The cost share/match in SS4A is 80% federal and 20% local match.

The largest amount of funds, $1.36 million was awarded to Garden City as its safety plan application covers six cities and six counties in western Kansas. The other communities that secured funds through SS4A grants include:

Grant awardee Award amount % local match from KDOT City of Lawrence $160,000 15% City of Leavenworth $280,000 10% City of Olathe $280,000 10% City of Salina $160,000 15% City of Valley Falls $40,000 15% Cowley County $160,000 15% Dodge City $230,434 10% Garden City $1,360,000 20% Leavenworth County $280,000 10% Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation $225,600 15% SE Kansas Regional Planning Commission $800,000 15% Unified Gov. of Wyandotte Co./Kansas City $1,000,000 None

SS4A is a five-year, $5 billion competitive grant program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure law and administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to the Office of the Governor. The program provides support to the U.S. DOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy, which is described as a comprehensive approach to make roadways safer for all, including drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and emergency and construction workers. SS4A plans stress responsible driving, safer roadway designs, appropriate speed-limit setting and improved post-crash care.