12-year-old girl critically injured in shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 12-year-old girl was injured in Wichita after a shooting Monday at the Magnolia Woods Apartments on 13th Street. The call came in shortly before 8 p.m.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the shooting happened inside an apartment, and they were talking to all who were inside the apartment at the time.

Wichita police did not share any suspect information, and they did not confirm if the shooting was accidental or intentional.