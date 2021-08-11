12-year-old girl dies in Sumner County accidental shooting

Kansas

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY (KSNT) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that last Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Blackstone for a shooting.

According to Sumner County Sheriff’s office, while responding, deputies were told a 12-year-old girl accidentally shot her 12-year-old sister in the face.

The victim was not responsive, and CPR was administered. A Caldwell police officer was asked to respond and arrived before EMS.

After administering life-saving measures for over 40 minutes, the victim was declared dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories