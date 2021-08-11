12-year-old girl dies in Sumner County accidental shooting

SUMNER COUNTY (KSNT) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that last Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Blackstone for a shooting.

According to Sumner County Sheriff’s office, while responding, deputies were told a 12-year-old girl accidentally shot her 12-year-old sister in the face.

The victim was not responsive, and CPR was administered. A Caldwell police officer was asked to respond and arrived before EMS.

After administering life-saving measures for over 40 minutes, the victim was declared dead.

The investigation is ongoing.