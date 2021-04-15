12-year-old Kansas City child fatally shot in Leavenworth

Kansas
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old child from Kansas City was shot and killed at a Leavenworth pharmacy.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens says officers responded to several calls about a shooting at Kare pharmacy Wednesday evening but did not find any victims.

About an hour later, Kansas City police reported that a family arrived at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with a child who was shot.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three suspects, a 25 year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, all from Leavenworth, were arrested early Thursday in Leavenworth.

No names or other details were released.

