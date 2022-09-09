HUTCHINSON (KSNT) – A new record has been set at the Kansas State Fair with the weighing of an excessively large piece of produce.

A massive pumpkin weighing in at 1,280 lbs. has set a new record with the Kansas State Fair. It broke the previous record of 1,127 lbs. that was set in 2021. This year’s pumpkin was submitted by Matt Jacobs of Stillwell, Kansas.

The Kansas State Fair showcased the pumpkin on their social media on Sept. 7 with a short video showing workers transport the vegetable in preparation for its weigh-in. Attendees of the fair can check out the pumpkin in Hutchinson where it is on display in the Pride of Kansas building.