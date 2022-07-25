BOURBON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 13-year-old suffered suspected serious injuries when the 4-wheeler they were driving went off the road before overturning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Bronson teen was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City after the 2017 Polaris Razor they were driving southbound on Kansas Highway 3 and the tires dropped off the road. The driver overcorrected and then overturned, according to the crash reports.

An 8-year-old passenger was taken to Via Christi Hospital in Fort Scott.

Neither boy was wearing a helmet or was correctly restrained, according to the KHP.