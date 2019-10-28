14 charged after over 200 pounds of meth seized from Kansas home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Federal agents seized over 200 pounds of meth in a drug trafficking case that resulted in 14 arrests.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 14 people were charged in the case after 220 pounds of meth was found in a Kansas City, Kansas home.

He noted that meth is a large problem in the Midwest currently.

“Opioids are often in the news,” McAllister said. “But methamphetamine remains our biggest drug problem in the Midwest.”

The drugs were found while agents were serving a search warrant at a house in KCK, where one of the individuals who was charged lives.

The 33-count indictment, which was based on more than a year of investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, contains charges including conspiracy, distribution, possession with intent to distribute and interstate communications in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Many of the charges carry potential penalties of 10 years or more in federal prison.

Those charged are listed below:

Luis Martinez-Carrango, 57, Kansas City, Mo., conspiracy, interstate communications in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Alfredo Rey, 34, Kansas City, Kan., conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Antonio Edder Calderson-Reyes, 31, conspiracy, distribution of methamphetamine, interstate communication in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Raul Gutierrez-Zamaripa, 31, conspiracy.

Jose Rosa-Pacheco, 34, Kansas City, Kan., conspiracy, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Carlos Rosa-Artia, 35: Kansas City, Kan., conspiracy.

Enrique Rodriguez, 42, conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Rusbein Galicia-Lopez, 31, conspiracy, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, interstate communication in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Abraham Gutierrez-Ojeda, 36, conspiracy, distributing methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, interstate communication in furtherance of drug trafficking,

Jerry Taylor, 44, conspiracy, interstate communication in furtherance of drug trafficking, distributing methamphetamine.

Yader Arita, 30, conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Manuel Leyva-Quijada, 43, Kansas City, Kan., conspiracy.

Mary Cain, 38, Kansas City, Kan., conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Christopher Hite, 36, conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

If convicted, they could face at least 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million for the conspiracy, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute charges. They could also face up to four years and up to a $250,000 fine for the interstate communication charges.