14 years ago: Greensburg tornado kills 11, injures 63 injured in 2007

GREENSBURG (KSNT) – On this date in 2007 an EF-5 tornado hit Greenburg, Kansas doing around $250M worth of damage. The twister, which struck the town around 9:45 p.m., killed 11 people and injured 63.

On this date back in 2007, tragedy struck Greensburg, KS when an EF-5 tornado destroyed, and in many cases leveled, about 95 percent of the town of 1,383 people. The twister struck around 945 PM, killed 11, injured 63, and caused around $250 million damage. #kswx pic.twitter.com/GHcXCoi4vE — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 4, 2021

NOAA forecasters in Dodge City issued a Tornado Warning 39 minutes before wedge tornado hit the town. About 10 to 12 minutes before impact in Greensburg, the staff in the Dodge City weather office updated the warning with a Tornado Emergency message, urging residents to get into shelter immediately.

One Kansas family that takes severe storms seriously survived the Greensburg tornado on May 4, 2007. The lessons they learned that night are lessons they share with their students in Haysville.

The Greensburg tornado was on the ground for a little over an hour and produced winds of 205 miles an hour destroying just about everything in its path.

Connie Schaef, who survived the tornado, and two of her children only had minutes to get to safety.

The Schaefs have nothing but respect for the Greensburg community they called home for decades.

Even though they have moved away, they wish the best for the town – that it will continue to thrive and that the people who move there love it.