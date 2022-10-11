TREGO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 15-year-old was taken to Salina Regional Health Center in Ellis with suspected serious injuries after a crash on Old 40 in Trego County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 15-year-old was a passenger in a 1999 S10 Chevy Pickup truck when the 35-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle on gravel. The car rotated and entered a ditch before rolling twice, ejecting both the driver and the passenger.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a set belt, according to the KHP crash logs. The driver was transported to Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital.