16 year old killed in northwest Kansas

PLAINVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed this week when a pickup truck crashed into another vehicle that was broken down on the side of the road in northwestern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on state Highway 18 a few miles west of Plainville.

The patrol says a westbound truck crashed into the disabled sport utility vehicle, when then hit another truck.

Troopers say 16-year-old Carole Adamson, of Plainville, was standing outside the SUV at the time of the crash and was hit.

A 21-year-old Iowa woman standing outside the vehicles and the 20-year-old Stockton man driving the truck that crashed into the SUV were injured.