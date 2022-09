STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash took the life of a 16-year-old driver in Stafford County Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Shane Riley Sheets, 16, of Stafford County, was traveling east in a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville in the 100 block of NE 20th Street. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

The crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Sheets was wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP.