RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Fire District #1 confirmed Thursday morning that a wildfire has burned at least 1,600 acres and is 80% contained.

Three volunteer fire crews stayed on the scene overnight to monitor the situation, according to the Riley County Fire District.

Firefighters in Riley County were assisted by the Johnson County Task Force as a grass fire spread over 1,600 acres. (Courtesy Photo/ Riley County Fire District #1)

The Johnson County Task Force, with a crew of 13, arrived Thursday morning to help with the fire. On April 5, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency declaration to get in front of potential fires, due in part to significant northern/northwesterly winds expected Tuesday through Friday. The declaration allowed state agencies to move fire-fighting equipment and manpower into areas considered to be at the greatest risk.

(Courtesy Photo/Kansas Forest Service)

According to Riley County Fire District #1, no structures were threatened.

Kansas Forest Service and Tuttle Creek Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews are also on scene providing assistance and support.

The Kansas Forest Service Fire Staff said they were asked to help with the Carlson Fire that started in Northern Riley County near Carlson Road. The fire was spotted across the Blue River in Pottawatomie County in the area of Mariadahl Road and Shannon Creek Road.

(Courtesy Photo/Kansas Forest Service)

Pottawatomie County is asking residents to have an escape plan and be ready to evacuate if necessary, according to the Kansas Forest Service.

The fire in the northwest part of Pottawatomie County is under control according to Pottawatomie County authorities.