17-year-old arrested on suspicion of multiple charges after police chase in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 17-year-old suspect is in custody after a chase through Harvey and Sedgwick County.

According to police, around 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, Newton police were dispatched to Chisholm Trail Shopping Center after a report of a person in a car acting suspiciously.

When the officers arrived on the scene, the driver fled, intentionally striking the officer’s car as he left the parking lot. Two Newton Police officers had minor injuries and were evaluated by EMS at the scene.

Police chased the suspect north on Kansas Avenue onto U.S. Highway 50, and then back south onto Kansas Avenue. Additional law enforcement was requested when the chase entered Sedgwick County.

As the driver approached 85th Street in Valley Center, the driver swerved and tried to strike a Valley Center Police car.

The chase continued on residential streets in Valley Center before the driver struck the same Newton Police car as he entered I-135 southbound, leaving it disabled.

Despite a flat tire slowing the vehicle considerably, the driver continued to flee south on I-135. The Kansas Highway Patrol was able to veer the fleeing vehicle sideways using a tactical vehicle intervention, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was transported back to Newton.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted in Minnesota, and the car was determined to be stolen from South Dakota. The suspect faces many allegations, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, felony possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if any other crimes were committed between the time the car was stolen and the time of his arrest.

The case will be presented to the Harvey County Attorney’s Office for review of charges.