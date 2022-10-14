SALINA (KSNT) – The grand opening ceremony for a new construction equipment manufacturing facility was held in Salina on Friday.

The Oct. 14 ceremony marked the opening of a new facility which will produce compact track loaders in the heart of Kansas. The new facility represents a $178 million investment by Great Plains Manufacturing and the Kubota Tractor Corporation and is expected to bring over 900 new jobs to Kansas, according to the Office of the Governor.

The opening was attended by Salina Mayor Trent Davis, City Commissioners, City Manager Mike Schrage and members of both Great Plains Manufacturing and the Kubota Corporation. State officials were also in attendance.

“It was important to us that we started looking to hire those in the Salina-area community, especially those who had recently lost their jobs, before looking to expand our hiring search,” said Linda Salem, President and CEO of Great Plains Manufacturing. “The grand opening of our new facility is a major step in growing as a manufacturing hub for Kubota construction equipment, with investments totaling over $178 million through 2024, and continues to reaffirm Kubota’s commitment to America’s heartland.”

The new facility is part of an expansion that included renovations to an existing 750,000 square foot facility that was recently vacated by a major employer in the Salina area.

“Salina celebrates with gratitude, pride and anticipation this investment in our city and surrounding communities,” Salina Mayor Trent Davis, M.D., said. “We are in the middle of a venture that retains an employer who treasures its employees as a most valuable asset and promotes the ‘get ‘er done’ loyal Kansas work ethic. The best of East and West cultures are working together to be mutually beneficial for years to come.”

Great Plains is a 45-year-old Kansas company that was acquired by Kubota in 2016 due to the competitive advantage it has to develop and produce tractor implements and construction machinery attachments. Company leaders say that production of the track loaders has and will continue to ramp up throughout 2023. They anticipate additional models of construction equipment will be brought into the Salina factory.