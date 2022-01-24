18 year old ejected from car, suspected serious injuries

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A crash at 1:25 a.m. in Pawnee County has left an 18-year-old Kansas teen in serious condition, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Macksville 18 year old was northbound on 40th Avenue when he lost control and drove into a ditch. He then came back on the road, went into the ditch on the other side of the road, rolled several times, and was thrown from the 2007 Mustang he was driving.

According to authorities, the teen was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to the hospital with “suspected serious injuries.”