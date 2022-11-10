LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning.

The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some rocks, overcorrected and overturned.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the man was wearing a seatbelt when he crashed at 7:15 a.m.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.