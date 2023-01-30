OVERBROOK (KSNT) – A man has been charged after his dogs were reportedly involved in an incident that left another dog dead.

Police Chief Eric Carlson with the Overbrook Police Department reports that officers responded to a call of a dog attack at 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 400 block of Ash St. Officers found the caller who said that their dog had been attacked by two pit bulls. The dog later died of injuries sustained in the attack, according to Carlson.

Police later found and confiscated one of the pit bulls and took it to the Carbondale Veterinary Clinic. The other pit bull was shot and killed by a local resident in another incident, according to Carlson.

An investigation determined that the pit bulls belonged to Brennan C. Wilde, 19, of Lawrence. He has been charged with permitting a dangerous animal to be at large, cruelty to animals and endangerment.