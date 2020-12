WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Wichita early Monday.

The earthquake happened around 4:19 a.m. and was centered near 13th and Greenwich Road.

The Kansas Corporation Commission investigated the series of earthquakes and ruled that they are not connected to the oil and gas industry.

Geologists say damage is unlikely in temblors below magnitude 4.0.