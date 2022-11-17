Kansas Game Wardens are searching for answers after finding two antelope that were shot in Lane County. (Photo Courtesy/Kansas Game Wardens)

LANE COUNTY (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are asking for help from the public regarding the discovery of two antelope found shot in Lane County.

The game wardens report that on Nov. 13 a concerned citizen reached out to notify them that two antelope had been shot in a winter wheat field on the Lane/Ness County road north of K-4 Highway. Responding game wardens found one antelope to still be alive and were forced to euthanize it due to its wounds.

The game wardens believe the antelope were shot between the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 13 before noon. If you have any information regarding this case, you can reach out to Game Warden Haneke at 620-450-7194.

This comes just a week after game wardens asked for help from Kansans in connecting the dots with two other recent deer poaching occurrences.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, it is not hunting season for antelope. Firearm season for antelope only lasts from Oct. 7 to 10.