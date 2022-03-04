RUSH COUNTY (KSNT) – Multiple people were arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in regards to the murder of a Rush County man in January 2022.

According to the KBI, special agents arrested two people in connection to the murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa. Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both from Great Bend, Kansas, were arrested on Friday just before 8:30 p.m. Stipe was arrested on the charge of first degree murder in a Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot located at 1930 East 17th Ave. in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The missing 2006 GMC that belonged to Randa was also found. No other details have been released at this time.