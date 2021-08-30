2 bodies found near Hutchinson, one was missing person

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies called to a south-central Kansas property for a welfare check have discovered the bodies of two people and are searching for a person of interest in their deaths.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called Friday evening to a property east of Hutchinson and spoke to friends of a person they had not seen or heard from in two days.

Officials said that during a search of the property, deputies found a body believed to be that of the missing person.

Officials said deputies obtained a search warrant for the property and subsequently found the body of a second person. Investigators believe both people were killed but did not say how they died.