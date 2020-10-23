2 charged with attempted capital murder in Salina police shooting

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt charged two men in a police shooting investigation, according to a news release.
Shawn Humphrey, 37, and Adam Humphrey, 36, were charged with attempted capital murder in connection to an Aug. 30 shooting. In addition, officers took the two men into custody for the following charges:
Shawn Humphrey:
- Two counts of attempted capital murder
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement
Drew Humphrey:
- Two counts of attempted capital murder
- Aggravated assault of an officer
- Criminal possession of a firearm
Patrick Humphrey is being held at the Saline County Jail, and Adam Humphrey is being held at the Shawnee County Jail at this time, according to a news release.