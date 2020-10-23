2 charged with attempted capital murder in Salina police shooting

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt charged two men in a police shooting investigation, according to a news release.

Shawn Humphrey, 37, and Adam Humphrey, 36, were charged with attempted capital murder in connection to an Aug. 30 shooting. In addition, officers took the two men into custody for the following charges:

Shawn Humphrey:

Two counts of attempted capital murder

Aggravated assault

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of methamphetamine

Fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement

Drew Humphrey:

Two counts of attempted capital murder

Aggravated assault of an officer

Criminal possession of a firearm

Patrick Humphrey is being held at the Saline County Jail, and Adam Humphrey is being held at the Shawnee County Jail at this time, according to a news release.