WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says that two people have been critically injured after a shooting took place at a Dillon’s grocery store located in northwest Wichita.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the 21st and Maize Road Dillon’s around 2:20 p.m on Thursday. Police say that the shooting is not related to the store in any way. The store remains open.

Officers with the Wichita Police Department are currently searching for a possible suspect in a neighborhood located just east of the store.

Courtesy: KSN

#BREAKING – @WichitaPolice is on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the Dillons at 21st and Maize. We are told there are two patients in critical condition. @MmjJessica is on the way to the scene. Details on @KSNNews. — Emily Younger (@EmilyYoungerTV) February 10, 2022

According to police, around 2 p.m. on Thursday, a fire squad found someone lying in the parking lot of the Dillons near the intersection of 21st and Maize Rd. with a gunshot wound. While they were helping that victim, they found a second person lying in the parking lot roughly 200 feet from the victim with a gunshot wound as well.

Police say that an altercation began that led to the gunshots being fired. Authorities are still unsure of what caused the altercation. They are looking for two different suspects who fled the scene.

Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

KSN News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.