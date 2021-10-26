2-day standoff in Kansas ends when KHP finds accused kidnapper dead

MITCHELL COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man who died during a standoff with the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, and the KBI.

On Sat., Oct. 23, around noon, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office went to a home after a call from a 78-year-old man who said he was taken at gunpoint and held for 26 hours by his 59-year-old acquaintance, John Roudybush, of Glen Elder.

The sheriff’s office contacted the KBI for assistance at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 24. An arrest warrant for Roudybush for aggravated kidnapping was obtained, and a search warrant for Roudybush’s residence was secured.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, the KBI’s High-Risk Warrant Team attempted to execute the warrants at 2446 190 Rd. in rural Glen Elder. According to KBI, Roudybush refused to come out of the house and a standoff began. During the standoff, negotiators attempted to communicate with Roudybush for many hours.

Two shots were heard inside the house at around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. Then at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday, control of the scene was given to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team, due to the length of time it was requiring to resolve the incident.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., KHP reported hearing a gunshot inside the residence. They breached an external wall of the house and found Roudybush dead in an upstairs room at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday. Authorities believe he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No shots were fired by any law enforcement officer during this incident. An autopsy will be performed.

The investigation is ongoing according to the sheriff’s office.