2 dead, 15 hurt in KCMO shooting, say police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/KSNT) — At least two people are dead and 15 people were injured in a shooting outside a bar, said police in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight Sunday outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge bar near U.S. Highway 60. Capt. David Jackson said at the club that responding officers found “a chaotic scene” and had to call in help from around the city. Police found a man and a woman dead.

Police believe the deceased man was the shooter, who opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar. The motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. An armed security guard shot the gunman, according to police.

During the investigation, police heard that at least 15 people came to local hospitals with injuries from the shooting. At least three people were in critical condition, police said.

A Facebook post on the 9ine Ultra Lounge page advertised Sunday night’s “Sold Out Sundays.” The Chiefs, featured on the event’s artwork, beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

“It just put such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said at the scene, referencing the win. “It’s just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”