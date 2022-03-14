HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are dead and two others seriously injured following a crash that happened early Monday morning in southeast Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Gordon Lane of Ottawa was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on U.S. Highway 169, one mile east of Humboldt. The KHP says 45-year-old Jaime Ellis of Iola was driving northbound in a Ford F-150. The KHP said the crash happened when Lane veered left of center for an unknown reason and hit Ellis head-on.

Both Lane and Ellis died at the scene. In addition, a man and child in the F-150 were seriously injured. David Glaze, 42, of Carbondale, was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital. Six-year-old Kylynn Collins of Iola was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.