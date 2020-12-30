2 dead after standoff and officer-involved shooting at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said two people are dead following a standoff at a home in the 900 block of North Faulkner.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Several homes were evacuated by the Wichita Police Department. The SWAT team was called in.

Wichita Police, including the SWAT team, are on the scene in Riverside (Faulkner and Franklin) Homes have been evacuated, and as soon as we know more about the situation we will pass that along. @KSNNews #ksn pic.twitter.com/ukJrtHmWN8 — Gwyn Bevel (@GwynBevel) December 30, 2020

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said they received a call of shots being fired at the home. Police arrived and found a man jumping out of a window.

Police said the suspect, who was served a protection from abuse order, shot and killed his mother-in-law, shot his wife in the shoulder, and threatened his brother-in-law, who escaped out the window.

“He (suspect) got into the house this morning,” said Chief Ramsay. “He had a firearm.”

Negotiators with the police department were able to get in contact with the suspect. He let two children, ages 5 and 7, go.

Police said after he let the children go, the wife and armed suspect were having a fight outside the back door.

“There was some kind of altercation,” said Chief Ramsay. “He was armed. There was an altercation with the wife at the back door and the officer shot him.”

The suspect was pronounced dead.