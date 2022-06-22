CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two women in their seventies died Tuesday in Clay County when their vehicle flipped after hitting a bridge.

Winfer R. Abernathy, 70, of Junction City, and her passenger, Margaret Abernathy, 74, also from Junction City, were killed when the 2018 Ram1500 pickup they were in struck a bridge and overturned, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the truck was northbound on County Line Road, just south of 2nd Road when the driver lost control at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.